Joe Arpaio thinking a 2020 run for his old office
People may have seen some billboards popping up with a picture of former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio that reads "one more time in 2020." FOX 10's Danielle Miller spoke with the former sheriff.
Newsmaker Saturday - Prop 305; possible midterm election outcomes
Part 1: FOX 10’s John Hook talks to Dawn Penich-Thacker and Jenny Clark about Prop 305 - the expansion of empowerment scholarship accounts. Part 2: Political consultants Mike O’Neil and Chuck Coughlin discuss possible outcomes in the upcoming midterm election.
Newsmaker Saturday: Steve Ferrara , David Lujan, Wes Gullet
FOX 10's John Hook talks to Arizona Congressional District 9 candidate Steve Ferrara about the upcoming election; David Lujan and Wes Gullet debate about Proposition 126, which would prohibit new or increased taxes on services.
Newsmaker Sunday: Michele Reagan
FOX 10's John Hook talks to Michele Reagan about the upcoming Arizona Secretary of State race.
Newsmaker Sunday: John Shadegg
FOX 10's John Hook talks to former Arizona Congressman John Shadegg about Peabody Coal and the Navajo Generating Station; possible predictions on the upcoming U.S. Senate and House races and the #RedforEd movement.
Newsmaker Sunday: Hiral Tiperneni
FOX 10's John Hook talks to the Democratic candidate for Arizona's 8th district, Dr. Hiral Tiperneni, about the upcoming special election.
Newsmaker Sunday: Debbie Lesko
FOX 10's John Hook talks to Republican candidate for Arizona's 8th District, Debbie Lesko. The upcoming special election is for former Rep. Trent Frank's seat in Congress.