Arizona reports 1,335 more COVID-19 cases and 5 more deaths

By Associated Press
Published 
Some flocking to restaurants after COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed

Earlier on March 5, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey relaxed a number of restrictions on building occupation levels that were implemented due to COVID-19.

PHOENIX (AP) - Health officials in Arizona on March 7 reported 1,335 more confirmed COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths.

With the latest figures released by the Department of Health Services, the state’s pandemic totals rose to 826,454 cases with 16,328 known deaths.

The number of vaccine doses administered around Arizona was up to 2.1 million with more than 1.3 million people having received at least one shot. That’s more than 19% of the state’s population.

The number of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 inpatients in the state’s hospitals decreased to 963 on Saturday, the fewest since Nov. 2. The number of ICU beds used by COVID-19 patients fell to 273, the fewest since Nov. 7.

In Saturday’s update from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, Arizona ranked eighth in the nation for COVID-19 deaths per capita over the last seven days and 22nd in cases.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

