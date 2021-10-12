Arizona reports 2,029 additional coronavirus cases, 71 more deaths

Arizona on Oct. 12 again reported over 2,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases amid continued slowing in the current surge.

After 1,720 additional cases and no additional deaths were reported Monday, the state’s coronavirus dashboard reported 2,029 additional cases and 71 additional deaths.

Smaller increases in cases and deaths are often reported on Mondays due to weekend reporting lags.

Arizona had reported at least 2,000 additional virus cases on 12 straight days before Monday.

The latest reports increased the state’s pandemic totals to 1,122,390 cases and 20,453 deaths, the dashboard reported.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona declined from 2,500.7 on Sept. 26 to 2,260.9 on Sunday. The rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 42.7 to 35 during the same period.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations continued to linger below 1,800, with 1,759 virus patients occupying hospital beds as of Monday, the state’s dashboard reported.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

