Arizona reports 2,579 more COVID-19 cases and 6 more deaths

Health officials in Arizona on Sept. 26 reported 2,579 more COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths.

The latest numbers pushed the state’s totals to 1,804,369 cases and 19,812 known deaths since the pandemic began.

On Saturday, Arizona had reported 2,916 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 69 more deaths as the pace of virus deaths has nearly doubled over the past two weeks.

In the past week, the state’s daily totals have fluctuated between zero to 74 deaths and 1,934 to 3,013 cases.

Deaths are considered a trailing metric in the pandemic, with increases in the number of deaths usually trailing those of cases and hospitalizations.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services COVID-19 dashboard, there were 1,834 COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient hospital beds as of Friday — a level below the current surge’s peak of 2,103 on Sept. 12.

More than 4.1 million people (57.7% of the state’s population) have received at least one dose of vaccine and over 3.6 million residents are fully vaccinated (51.1% of the population).

The nationwide rates are 64.1% with at least one dose and 55.1% fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

