Arizona reports 482 new COVID-19 cases with 7 more deaths

Health officials in Arizona on May 16 reported 482 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths amid growing vaccination rates.

The state Department of Health Services said the latest figures increased the totals to 872,978 cases and 17,466 known deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began more than a year ago.

Arizona had reported 474 cases and 12 deaths on Saturday.

Health officials said more than 5.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state with over 3.1 million Arizona residents — 43.5% of the state’s population — having received at least one shot.

Overall, more than 2.6 million Arizonans have been fully vaccinated.

The number of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 increased by one to 596 on Saturday while the number of those in an ICU also rose by one to 189.

Pima County officials on Friday dropped their mandatory mask mandate for fully vaccinated people in line with new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Tucson’s mayor will ask the City Council to do the same in the coming days.

Mask ordinances in Phoenix and other cities remain in place but are likely to be eased as well.

