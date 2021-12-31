Expand / Collapse search
Arizona reports 7,720 more coronavirus cases, most in a year

By Associated Press
Published 
Coronavirus
Associated Press

COVID-19 omicron surge leaves Arizona hospitals in need of antibody treatments

Some hospitals in the Phoenix metropolitan area have stopped administering monoclonal antibody treatments because of a supply shortage. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.

PHOENIX - Arizona on Dec. 31 reported over 7,700 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, the most reported on a single day since last January.

The 7,720 additional cases and 17 deaths reported by the state Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard increased Arizona’s pandemic totals to 1,381,488 cases and 24,229 deaths.

The department said earlier in the week that some daily reports of additional cases would be larger than normal because of reporting delays over the Christmas holiday weekend.

MORE: Arizona hospital official: Avoid New Year’s gatherings amid omicron surge

The 7,720 cases reported Friday are more than two times the state’s latest seven-day rolling average of daily new cases derived from Johns Hopkins University data. That rolling average of 2,953.6 cases ran through Wednesday and didn’t include the 7,720 cases reported Friday or the 5,687 on Thursday.

Arizona reported over 8,000 additional cases on 13 days last January.

MORE: Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers



 

