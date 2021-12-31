Arizona reports 7,720 more coronavirus cases, most in a year

Arizona on Dec. 31 reported over 7,700 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, the most reported on a single day since last January.

The 7,720 additional cases and 17 deaths reported by the state Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard increased Arizona’s pandemic totals to 1,381,488 cases and 24,229 deaths.

The department said earlier in the week that some daily reports of additional cases would be larger than normal because of reporting delays over the Christmas holiday weekend.

The 7,720 cases reported Friday are more than two times the state’s latest seven-day rolling average of daily new cases derived from Johns Hopkins University data. That rolling average of 2,953.6 cases ran through Wednesday and didn’t include the 7,720 cases reported Friday or the 5,687 on Thursday.

Arizona reported over 8,000 additional cases on 13 days last January.

