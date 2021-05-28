Arizona reports 807 additional COVID cases, 15 more deaths

Arizona on May 28 reported 807 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths, increasing the state's pandemic totals to 879,909 cases and 17,609 deaths.

The 807 additional cases reported Friday on the state's coronavirus dashboard was the highest daily increase in two weeks, but Johns Hopkins University data showed the state's seven-day rolling average of daily new cases dropping in the past two weeks from 649.3 on May 12 to 598.1 on Wednesday.

The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths rose from 10.1 to 12.1 over the same period, according to Johns Hopkins data.

The number of COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient hospital beds remained in the 500-600 range, with 576 as of Wednesday, according to the state's dashboard.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.