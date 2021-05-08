Arizona reports 939 additional COVID cases, 16 more deaths

Arizona on May 8 reported 939 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 16 more deaths.

The state’s pandemic totals increased to 868,382 cases and 17,407 deaths, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard, which also reported 612 COVID-19-related hospitalizations as of Friday.

The daily cases, daily deaths and the daily hospitalization figure all remained well below the pandemic highs seen last winter.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks, rising from 682.4 cases on April 22 to 706.6 on Thursday while the rolling average of daily deaths declined from 14.5 to 9.6 during the same period.

