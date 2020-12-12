Expand / Collapse search

Arizona reports over 8,000 additional known COVID-19 cases

Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona on Saturday reported over 8,000 additional known COVID-19 cases, one of the state’s largest daily case figures since the pandemic began.

The Department of Health Services reported 8,076 additional known cases and 77 additional deaths, increasing the state’s totals to 402,589 cases and 7,322 deaths.

The additional 8,076 cases reported Dec. 12 eclipsed Friday’s report of 6,983 additional cases as the third largest daily case report, behind 12,314 on Tuesday and 10,322 on Dec. 1.

According to the state’s coronavirus dashboard, COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Friday reached 3,534, up from 3,482 on Thursday and topping the summer surge’s high of 3,517 on July 13. Of the patients hospitalized Friday, 799 were in intensive care unit beds, down from 809 on Thursday.

According to the dashboard, 9% of both all hospital beds and of ICU beds were available.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

