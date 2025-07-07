Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Deer Valley, Northwest Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonopah Desert, North Phoenix/Glendale, Central Phoenix, West Pinal County, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, San Carlos, East Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Aguila Valley
8
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Central La Paz, Parker Valley, Kofa, Gila River Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Yuma County
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Globe/Miami, Dripping Springs, New River Mesa, Superior, Cave Creek/New River, Tonto Basin, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Extreme Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Extreme Heat Watch
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Heat Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains
Flood Advisory
from MON 6:19 PM MST until MON 8:15 PM MST, Cochise County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Arizona rescue crew warns of flash flood dangers

By
Published  July 7, 2025 4:42pm MST
Severe Weather
FOX 10 Phoenix
Arizona's deadly flash flood history has rescue crews warning of rapid, dangerous changes. They cite past tragedies like the 2017 Payson flood that killed 10 and the 2019 Tonto Basin incident claiming three children. FOX 10's Kenzie Beach has this story.

The Brief

    • Arizona rescue crews are warning residents about the extreme dangers of flash floods, emphasizing how quickly water can rise even under clear skies, citing past tragedies.
    • Remote areas often lack effective early warning systems, making it crucial for people to understand the risks and the rapid speed at which floodwaters can inundate canyons.

PHOENIX - Arizona, no stranger to deadly flash floods, continues to see rescue crews stressing the rapid and unpredictable nature of these events.

What we know:

This comes after past tragedies, including a 2017 incident where 10 family members died in Payson and a 2019 event where three children were swept away in the Tonto Basin.

Warning signs line Houston Mesa Road, marking canyons as flash flood areas. Rescue crews emphasize that clear skies overhead can be deceptive, as distant storms can trigger dense flash floods without immediate warning.

At the Verde River, near the Water Wheel Recreation Center — a site of one of Arizona’s most deadly flash floods — calm waters can quickly turn deadly. This remote area lacks early warning systems and flood gauges, and dense debris from past floods still litters the creek banks eight years later.

What they're saying:

The Tonto Rim Search and Rescue team says they never stop looking for victims, prioritizing bringing them home.

"You know, we have to be ready," said Ken Flickinger, vice commander of Tonto Rim Search and Rescue. "I have crates that are marked rope rescue, swift water, helicopter, all the teams that I'm involved in and then our every day, you know, just get out onto the trails. Bring somebody home. That's the most important thing."

Bill Pitterle, commander of Tonto Rim Search and Rescue, described the speed of the water.

"Maybe they saw that tongue, and maybe they started running, but they just can't outrun it. It comes up too fast," he said. "It would be in probably 60 seconds, it'd be five, six, seven feet deep in here. That fast."

Pitterle reiterated the team's unwavering commitment: "Bring them home. That's all we care about. Bring them home."

According to the commander, many remote areas lack effective early warning systems because the rushing water in canyons would drown out any alarms.

What you can do:

Click here to learn more about staying safe during a flash flood.

Monsoon 2025: How to stay safe during Arizona's intense summer weather

Monsoon 2025: How to stay safe during Arizona's intense summer weather

The FOX 10 Weather Experts get you ready for Arizona's intense storms. What is the Monsoon and how does it form? Plus, we have tips to keep you safe while out on the road or out on the water this summer.

The Source

  • July 7 interviews with Ken Flickinger, vice commander of Tonto Rim Search and Rescue and Bill Pitterle, commander of Tonto Rim Search and Rescue.

