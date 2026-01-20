Arizona residents, AG Mayes blast proposed 14% APS rate hike

The Brief Arizona Public Service customers and Attorney General Kris Mayes voiced opposition at a Tuesday hearing against a proposed 14% rate hike that would add roughly $20 to average monthly bills starting in late 2026. While residents argued the increase could lead to life-threatening costs during summer heat, APS officials defended the proposal, citing a 64% rise in equipment costs and the need to reflect current economic realities.



Arizona Public Service (APS) customers and the state’s attorney general voiced sharp opposition Tuesday to a proposed 14% rate increase during the first of several public input meetings hosted by the Arizona Corporation Commission.

What we know:

The requested hike, which would take effect at the end of 2026, marks the utility's fourth increase since 2017. If approved, the average monthly bill would rise by approximately $20. Combined with previous increases in 2017, 2023, and 2024, the average customer would pay roughly $49 more per month than they did eight years ago.

Attorney General Kris Mayes, a former member of the commission, announced she is intervening to block the request. Mayes criticized the utility’s $600 million in net income last year, calling the proposal "outrageous."

"APS has a monopoly and should not be allowed to exploit that monopoly on the backs of Arizona consumers," Mayes said.

‘That’s why we had 600 heat deaths’

During the Jan. 20 hearing, residents shared concerns that rising costs could become a matter of "life or death" during Arizona’s extreme summer heat. Troy Horton, who traveled from Buckeye to testify, pointed to the state’s recent history of heat-related fatalities.

"If you’re in a marginalized community, if you’re elderly, if you’re on fixed income, all of a sudden now you have another $200-a-month bills, what are you going to do?" Horton asked. "That’s why we had 600 heat deaths."

Other customers, like William Palmer of Peoria, argued the rate structures punish those who invested in green technology. Palmer told commissioners that despite spending money on solar energy and electric vehicles to save costs, his bills have increased fivefold.

Tatyana Johnson, with the advocacy group Mi Familia en Acción, said the cost of living has become "exorbitantly expensive," leaving many residents scared they will be unable to afford essential air conditioning.

Full statement from APS on the proposed rate hike

We appreciate feedback from customers – this public process is meant to allow diverse groups to provide their perspective. We understand rising costs are impacting so many aspects of customers’ lives and those same economic pressures impact the prices APS pays to maintain our energy grid; which is among the most reliable in the country, with residential rates that are just below the national average.

Our current rates are based on costs from three to four years ago and no longer reflect today’s economic realities. For example, transformer costs are 64% higher now than when our rates were last set. To address this, APS filed a rate proposal in June 2025 that also ensures new large high‑load customers, like data centers, continue to pay their fair share, protecting residential and small business customers. The rate case process is open, transparent, and typically takes more than a year; if approved, new rates would take effect at the end of 2026.

We also offer several options to help customers manage their bills, including tools to find the rate plan that would have saved them the most. Our Crisis Bill Assistance program provides up to $1,000 for customers facing hardship—the largest program of its kind in the state. Eligible customers can also receive monthly discounts of up to 25% or 60% through the Energy Support program. Learn more at aps.com/assistance or by calling our 24/7 Customer Care Center—available in English and Spanish—at (602) 371‑7171 or (800) 253‑9405.

What you can do:

If you'd like to voice your opinion on the proposed rate hike, here are some options:

January 26, 2026

Phone only: 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

February 18, 2026

In person & phone: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

February 18, 2026

Phone only: 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

May 18, 2026

In person & phone: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Arizona Corporation Commission, where the meetings are held, is located at 1200 W. Washington St., Phoenix, AZ 85007. Call 1‑877‑309‑3457, using passcode 801972877## for the APS docket.