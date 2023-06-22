Arizona Right to Contraception Act: Proposed bill would codify birth control access

Gov. Katie Hobbs is set to announce a new proposed bill that would codify the right to contraception into Arizona law.

The Arizona Right to Contraception Act would ensure Arizonans have access to birth control "as the Supreme Court and legislators across the country threaten basic reproductive freedoms," according a statement from the governor's office.

Officials say they intend to file the bill in the next legislative session.

The governor will announce more details about the legislation at 11 a.m. on Thursday. This will be streamed live on the FOX 10 Phoenix website and YouTube page.

Hobbs is set to be joined by Rep. Athena Salman, Americans for Contraception and other advocates.

This news comes nearly one year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.