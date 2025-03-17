Arizona Senate passes bill that will crackdown on domestic animal cruelty

article

Arizona's Senate passed SB 1234, a bill that aims to crackdown on animal cruelty, on March 17.

"Senate Republicans are working to protect the health and well-being of Arizona's furry, four-legged friends with legislation broadening the conditions under which animal cruelty can be charged. This legislation, aimed at strengthening protections for innocent pets from harm, moves to the House of Representatives for consideration after passing the Senate with bipartisan support today," said a news release from Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus spokesperson Kim Quintero.

Senator Shawnna Bolick sponsored the bill, and says it'll help protect domestic animals from neglect and abuse.

If the bill becomes law, it'll add penalties for anyone who intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly fails to prevent the suffering of domestic animals.

Anyone convicted of animal cruelty could face a penalty ranging from a class 1 misdemeanor to a class 5 felony.

What they're saying:

"This legislation sends a strong message that animal cruelty and neglect will not be tolerated in any form in the State of Arizona," Senator Bolick said. "These innocent animals are voiceless, but when they suffer, it speaks volumes of the type of individuals we're dealing with who are causing this despicable harm. I am strongly committed to reinforcing the importance of maintaining healthy environments for our pets. By expanding the definition of cruelty and neglect, we are making it clear that having a pet is a responsibility, and these animals should not experience any unnecessary suffering or cruelty. Individuals who refuse to provide basic care for these living, breathing, loving creatures should not have access to them. As people, we have a moral obligation to care for all living beings and to hold those accountable who choose to commit heinous acts of abuse. I applaud both my Republican and Democrat colleagues for their support in passing this bill out of the Senate, and I call on the House to do the same, for the sake of the millions of animal lovers, and vulnerable pets, in Arizona."

The Arizona Humane Society backs this bill, too.

"The Arizona Humane Society strongly endorses SB 1234 and is working in partnership with Senator Bolick, the Arizona Police Association and the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office to advance this important legislation," Arizona Humane's website says.

Not all animals are protected:

What about farm animals?

Well, farmers took issue with a previous similar bill, so they're not included in this bill.

"In response to concerns raised by the agricultural community on a similar bill last year, Senator Bolick sponsored SB 1234, which applies only to domestic animals," Quintero said.

What we don't know:

The news release didn't go into detail about why the agricultural community took issue with the 2024 bill.

FOX 10 reached out to learn more about why farm animals wouldn't be protected under this bill.

What's next:

The bill now heads to the Arizona House. If it's passed there, it'll head to Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs' desk for approval or rejection.