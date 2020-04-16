Arizona state capitol lit blue for hospital workers, first responders

Gov. Doug Ducey’s office announced Wednesday that Arizona is joining other places around the country in lighting buildings blue as a symbol of support for medical workers and others responding to the coronavirus outbreak.

Buildings and structures that will be lit blue will include the State Capitol, the state Executive Tower and Phoenix Children’s Hospital, the announcement said.

“Arizona is immensely grateful to our frontline medical workers and all the men and women who have stepped up to keep others safe and healthy,” Ducey said in a statement.

