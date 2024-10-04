Arizona State Fair attendees battle record-breaking temperatures in Phoenix

The Brief High temperatures at the Arizona State Fair have attendees finding creative ways to stay cool. Employees are also doing their best to battle the heat. Most exhibits are brought inside during daytime hours to stay in the air conditioning.



The high temperature on Oct. 4 was somewhere around 107°.

As a reminder: most of the Arizona State Fair is on pavement where the temperature gun reads even higher.

Heat waves sizzle over the searing blacktop and even at the fair, the heat is just no fun.

"Yeah, we have to have a whole pack of water and everything so no one gets dehydrated. It's just so hot, still. I thought the weather was gonna get better, but apparently not," said one fair attendee.

Daytime visits are something of a fashion show. Cool hats and sunglasses, to colorful umbrellas for the sun, not the rain, are all on display.

"And I burn easily. I turn into the red lobster so I brought my umbrella and shades because I have light-colored eyes, so that doesn’t help either," said another customer.

Cinne, who works the local honey stand, knows the tricks like keeping her phone in a cooler. It’s not her first rodeo.

There are first aid and water stations on the grounds and visitors are urged to come prepared.

"Bring sunglasses, hats, sunscreen. We ask that you come to the fair. Enjoy it and still be safe," Brianda Martinez, who works at the Arizona State Fair said.

Most of the excitement moves indoors during the daylight hours to stay cool in air conditioning, from animals to art exhibits.

Watch FOX 10 Phoenix live:

"We came here and we immediately came inside. It was really hot, so I’m like ‘let’s cool down a little bit. Get some water. Let them see the animals and then we’ll go out there,’" said another attendee.

There are other ways to stay cool outdoors. Anything frozen or wet will usually help and two tourists reminded us, at least it’s not Florida hot.

Employees are braving the heat too.

Most of them seek shade one way or another and they are getting more and longer breaks to help them make it.