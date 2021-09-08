Arizona State Fair looking to hire workers at a competitive wage for the 2021 season

The Arizona State Fair opens Oct. 1 after a year filled with COVID-19 cancelations and a potential move, and just like many others, they’re hiring and need to fill the positions now.

In past years, the fair would’ve had the positions filled by now. They usually lock up employees during the summer, but with just three weeks until the fair returns, they have ‘help wanted’ signs up.

It could be the ticket booth, food stands, or parking, it doesn’t matter what job he gets at the Arizona State Fair, Jimaral Marshall is just looking to bring home more money.

"I’m just trying to get an extra job on the side. Got a couple gigs already, need an extra one for the month. Got the holidays coming up," he said.

Job fair held to attract prospective workers

The fair starts in just about three weeks, but still has hundreds of positions to fill.

Wednesday was the second job fair held to fill positions.

"All money is good money, people are lazy out there. Gotta make some money," one person said. Another adds, "Haven’t worked in about six or seven months. Just trying to get back on my feet now."

Nearly 700 days have passed since the fair was held before the pandemic. In 2020, they could only have a drive-through food event.

A year of the pandemic, and then a move to Wild Horse Pass that was eventually called off, got them off to a late start hiring this year. Fair spokesperson Brianda Martinez says they’ve upped their wages this year.

"In 2019, it was $12 the hour. This time, it’s $15. There’s competitive payout there, so we wanted to offer that same pay range everyone else is offering," Martinez said.

If they don’t fill all the positions, the fair will still go on, with no plans to close anything. Depending on how many people are hired on Sept. 8, they might need to hold a third job fair.

If you can’t make it down and need some work, you can apply online – they say they’re calling applicants immediately.

Look for a job and apply here.

More fair information

"The Fair starts Friday, October 1, 2021, and concludes Saturday night, October 30, 2021 (it is closed to the public on Mondays and Tuesdays). There are some positions with shifts on Mondays and Tuesdays," the event's website says.

