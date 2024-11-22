Arizona State honors homecoming court ahead of the big game against BYU

The Brief ASU students Sedra Shahin and McKenzie Woodhead donned the crowns and sashes as homecoming royalty this year. Homecoming festivities are adding intrigue to a game against BYU that has massive intrigue already. Both girls are planning to pursue Master's Degrees.



"A" Mountain is lit up in honor of homecoming at Arizona State University.

Students, alumni and other fans had the chance to hike up the mountain tonight and celebrate the new homecoming royalty, who we caught up with on their way back down the mountain.

"It feels so surreal, I have dreamt about this moment since my freshman year," said Sedra Shahin, a junior at ASU.

Shahin and Senior McKenzie Woodhead are donning the crowns and sashes at the base of "A" Mountain after being crowned homecoming royalty.

"I was really just trying to be present and experience all the wonder of having this dark night lit up on the mountain and just have a really good time," said Woodhead.

The moment was shared with their classmates and those experiencing homecoming as a Sun Devil for the first time.

"I've loved seeing all the freshmen that are new really get to experience it for the first time. I get to be like an ambassador to them, saying 'This is what homecoming's about', it's about alumni returning and getting to return to the great spirit of ASU," said Woodhead.

Shahin wants every student to take advantage of their four years on campus.

"Never say no and go out and try everything and what you like, you like and what you don't, you learn something from it," she said.

As for predictions for the football team's big matchup Saturday against BYU?

"Oh, there's gonna be a yellow tide out there and that's gonna bring the energy and spirit to our players and we're gonna kill it," said Woodhead.

"Oh I think we're gonna win," says Shahin. "We're going to beat BYU, and they're going to go crying home!"

Both girls are hoping to extend their time on campus as Master's program students in the coming years.