Tickets for the Arizona State vs BYU football game have soared with a Big 12 championship chance at stake

It’s official: the Sun Devils are red-hot! The ASU football team is now ranked 21st in the nation, squaring off against the No. 14 BYU Cougars this weekend in a high-stakes game and ticket prices to get inside are sky-high.

The energy can be felt around the Valley, especially in Trophy Bar in Chandler.

Lots of fans are here for the taping of Sparky’s Den airing Friday, featuring the man of the hour - ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham.

Fans couldn’t be more pumped to see a team expected to come in dead last in the division become a serious contender for the Big 12 Championship.

That’s why Saturday’s game is so important, and why people are willing to pay big bucks to be there.

Across campus, it’s what everyone is talking about

"We love it. All the students love it out here. You hear the talks every day in the hallways and the streets: ASU football is on the come up!" said one sophomore named Eugene.

Zach, a freshman agreed: "Everyone is excited. I’ve talked to people in classes, it’s going to be a fun time!"

The weekend’s big game against the BYU Cougars is the event of the year. That's if you were lucky enough to get a ticket.

"It’s sold out for a reason, like everyone really wants to go," said Piper, a freshman.

"I was right on it when it opened and I think I was like 1,200 in queue," said Braden, also a freshman.

"I think it sold out at 1:00 p.m. when they came out, it was only open for like 3, 4 hours," said Zach, another freshman.

Tickets are officially sold out at Mountain America Stadium, but some are still available on resale at a very hefty price.

On Wednesday afternoon, Seat Geek offered prices anywhere from $265 to $500.

For reference, that’s much higher than prices for the upcoming Cardinals game against the Seahawks on December 8.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Ticket prices for the Sun Devils as seen on Seat Geek.

StubHub is also offering tickets to watch the Sun Devils starting at around $200 and going fast.

On Ticketmaster, the lowest prices to watch the Sun Devils are going for just under $300. Row 2 seats are going for $1,000!

Ticket prices as seen on Ticketmaster.

"How could you NOT be excited about this team?" said Nathan Knopp.

Knopp, known to his social media followers at Mr. AZ Sports, has gone to games for years. He says these are the highest prices he’s seen.

"Ticket prices for this game two weeks ago were $80. Now, on average, $375 is the cheapest ticket!" said Knopp.

A lot more than what was expected is at stake after the Sun Devil’s stunning upset at Kansas State.

"It’s a game you pray for, you want for, a ranked vs. ranked game. The winner possibly goes to the Big 12 Championship. How could you not want to go to this game?" said Knopp.

And that, he says, is priceless.

"We’re talking playoffs. We could actually make the college football playoffs if we win out," he says. "There’s a lot of articles out there that people were saying we weren’t even going to win 3 games!"

Saturday is also the homecoming game, so fans can enjoy the parade and block party open to the public in Tempe starting at 9:30 am.