Arizona Supreme Court upholds Sky Harbor rideshare fee

The Arizona Supreme Court has unanimously upheld a Phoenix city ordinance to raise fees for pick-ups and drop-offs at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport for rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft.

The new fee structure was approved in December 2019, and under it, rideshare operators will pay a $2.80 pick-up and drop-off fee for non-zero emission vehicles at the PHX Sky Train Station. Zero-emission vehicles will pay a $2.40 pick-up and drop-off fee for pick-ups and drop-offs at the Sky Train Station.

Arizona's Attorney General Mark Brnovich had filed a lawsuit against the City of Phoenix, claiming the ordinance "very likely" violates a provision in the state constitution that was approved by voters in 2018 as Proposition 126.

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

The City of Phoenix released the following statement on the supreme court's decision:

"Amidst the global pandemic of COVID-19, this is a seemingly small victory. However, it is proof positive that cities have equal weight in the eyes of law when making decisions impacting our shared future. This ruling will allow all companies that do business at the airport to equally participate in its financial recovery from COVID-19."