A man is in custody Sunday night after a carjacking, a crash and a police chase in the West Valley.

It started in Avondale with a report of a carjacking. The driver got away, but then got into a hit-and-run in Goodyear.

Officers finally caught up to the disabled car near 99th Avenue and Broadway Road.

No one was seriously hurt, and the driver is behind bars.

Map of where the incident ended: