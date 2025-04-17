Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix teacher accused of child sex crimes

Updated  April 17, 2025 12:23pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
Phoenix teacher accused of child sex crimes

Eric Chapman, a teacher at Cortez High School in Phoenix, was arrested for alleged child sex crimes.

The Brief

    • Eric Chapman, a teacher at Cortez High School in Phoenix, was arrested for alleged child sex crimes.
    • Chapman made his initial court appearance on April 17.
    • Chapman is jailed on a $250,000 bond.

PHOENIX - A Valley teacher accused of engaging in sexual acts with at least three students has been arrested.

What we know:

Eric Chapman, a teacher at Cortez High School in Phoenix, made his initial court appearance on April 17. A prosecutor with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said two of Chapman's victims are current students, and one is a former student. The youngest victim is 16 years old.

Prosecutors said the crimes happened on campus in Chapman's car, and more than 100 files of child sexual abuse material were found on his phone and computer.

Chapman is jailed on a $250,000 bond.

Eric Chapman

What they're saying:

The Glendale Union High School District released the following statement on Chapman's arrest to parents:

"We are writing to inform you that Cortez High School administration was notified by the Phoenix Police Department that one of our teachers was arrested on charges related to crimes against children.

Upon learning of the allegations, school and district administration took immediate action. The teacher has been relieved of all duties. The Glendale Union High School District takes these matters seriously and works closely with law enforcement to support their investigations and ensure student safety.

As this is an active police investigation, we are unable to share further details. Thank you for your continued partnership and support."

Map of Cortez High School

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered from Eric Chapman's initial court appearance on April 17, 2025, and a statement from the Glendale Union High School District that was provided to FOX 10.

