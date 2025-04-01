Expand / Collapse search
Arizona teen accused of bringing gun to school

By
Published  April 1, 2025 7:58am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • A 13-year-old is accused of bringing a gun to Gladden Farms Elementary School in Marana.
    • Police say they were notified of the incident after the teen's parent found the gun in their child's backpack.
    • The teen was arrested and is accused of multiple charges.

MARANA, Ariz. - A teenager who allegedly brought a gun to a school near Tucson and showed it to other students has been arrested.

What they're saying:

The Marana Police Department says they received a call from a parent on March 31, who said they found a gun in their child's backpack.

"The 13-year-old admitted to stealing the firearm from a third party and bringing it to Gladden Farms Elementary on Friday, March 28," police said in a news release. "The juvenile showed the gun to other students both on and off campus after school hours. Once the parent was made aware of the incident, they checked their child's backpack, found the gun, and contacted MPD."

The teen was arrested and booked into a Pima County juvenile detention center. The teen is accused of disorderly conduct with a firearm, misconduct involving weapons, and theft of a firearm.

The teen was not identified. 

What you can do:

"The safety of our community is our top priority," police said. "MPD has a zero-tolerance policy for weapons on school grounds and we are committed to working with MUSD schools to keep our children safe. We urge parents to talk to their children about the seriousness of these actions and their legal consequences. MPD takes all threats to the safety of our schools seriously. If you become aware of any potential threats to school safety, please report them immediately. 

Map of Gladden Farms Elementary School

The Source

  • Information for this story was provided by the Marana Police Department in a news release.

