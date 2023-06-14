Arizona teen dances her way to the South for 'Olympics of Ballet' competition

A local ballerina is competing in what is known as the "Olympics of Ballet."

A select group from around the world is chosen for the USA International Ballet Competition in Jackson, Miss.

We caught up with 17-year-old Natalia Cardona before she left for the competition.

Cardona feels at home dancing.

"It’s an artform, and I think it’s unique in that the body is the material you use," Cardona said. "It takes a lot of strength. Strength to make it look like it takes no strength."

The local ballerina is a star, and is shining bright after getting into the prestigious competition.

"It is a big deal and I’m really excited," Cardona said.

Only about 100 dancers make it to the competition that happens once every four years. She is representing the Premier Ballet Conservatory in Gilbert and The United States.

"That’s very rare for a teacher to have a student like Natalia, because she works very hard," Director Georgi Rusafov said. "And I think she knows what she wants."

Cardona wants to be a professional ballerina.

"This competition, there will be a lot of people scouting for major companies, so I’m excited to be on stage and see what offers I get from it," Cardona said.

Cardona has already gotten two offers. She is hoping more will come her way, so she can continue pursuing her passion.

"It’s kind of like my gateway to my future I guess," Cardona said. "It’s opening up new doors for me."

The competition began June 5th and will run until June 25th.