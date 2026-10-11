Arizona teen gives shoes off his feet to struggling stranger in viral act of kindness

The Brief An 18-year-old Pinal County entrepreneur gave the shoes off his own feet to an elderly man struggling with worn-out footwear outside a Maricopa Walgreens. After a bystander's post went viral, the teenager learned the senior was a grieving widower with leg issues and formed a close friendship with him. The teen launched a GoFundMe campaign to help his new friend, which has already raised more than $15,000 from touched community members.



An 18-year-old Arizona teenager has touched hearts across the region after a quiet act of compassion in a parking lot turned into a viral movement, raising thousands of dollars for an elderly stranger in need.

What we know:

Jordan Hope, a recent high school graduate who is building his own computer business in Pinal County, was driving to the bank to deposit money when he passed a Walgreens in Maricopa. Out front, he noticed an elderly man, affectionately known as "Mister Roy," who was visibly struggling.

"He's been struggling with his leg problems a little bit," Hope told FOX 10, noticing that the older man's shoes were completely falling apart. Without hesitation, Hope pulled over, took the sneakers directly off his own feet and handed them over.

Right place, right time

What they're saying:

Bystander Yareli Madrid witnessed the encounter and shared a post on social media. She said that watching the young man take the shoes off his feet "truly touched my heart," adding that "he did it without anyone watching, without cameras, without expecting recognition or praise." Hope had no idea his good deed was being observed.

"I actually saw a truck facing me when this happened, but I didn't know what they were doing," Hope said. "And then the next day, my grandmother sent me the Facebook post in our family group chat, and I was like, whoa."

As the two talked, Hope learned that Mister Roy was grieving the recent loss of his wife and trying to navigate his hardships alone. The teenager immediately stepped in to offer ongoing support.

"I've been kind of there to support him a little bit, but he's been trying to do things on his own, and I'm going to let him do it unless he needs major help," Hope said. "Me and Mister Roy, we're just going to have a close friendship, get dinner sometime, go to church together."

‘It’s not that hard to be nice'

What you can do:

To help keep Mister Roy on his feet financially, Hope launched an online GoFundMe campaign that has already raised over $15,000.

"It's absolutely insane to me that people want to help this guy, and it makes my heart feel full," Hope said, hoping his simple gesture serves as a reminder for others to show compassion in their daily lives. "Just be generous, people. It's not that hard to be nice to people, and you never know what they're going through. Just spread the love of God."

Map of the area where the viral moment was filmed: