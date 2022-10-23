Arizona trooper dragged by vehicle during Loop 303 traffic stop

An Arizona trooper was hospitalized after being dragged by a suspect's car during a traffic stop on Loop 303 overnight.

Officials say the trooper had pulled the suspect over near Loop 303 and El Mirage Road, but did not explain why the driver was stopped in the first place.

"During the stop, the suspect fled in his vehicle and dragged the officer," DPS officials said.

The trooper was hospitalized and treated for his injuries, and authorities eventually took the driver into custody.

No other details were released.

