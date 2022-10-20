Suspect sought in Arizona, Las Vegas murders

Authorities in Mohave County are searching for a murder suspect who is also wanted for killing a woman in Las Vegas.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old Hunter McGuire is the suspect in a murder in Golden Valley that happened between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. The sheriff's office didn't release any further details on the incident or the victim.

McGuire is considered to be armed and dangerous and was last seen driving a gray or silver Hyundai Elantra with an Arizona license plate K8A1B2A.

Las Vegas Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for McGuire, who's wanted for the murder of a woman on Oct. 17. McGuire was last seen driving the same Hyundai Elantra after this murder. He is known to frequent Kingman and Las Vegas.

A reward of up to $4,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of McGuire.

If you have any information, you're asked to call 928-753-0753 or 1-800-522-4312 and reference report number 22-040191.