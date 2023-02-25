Expand / Collapse search
Arizona trooper rescues stranded cat along I-10 freeway, adopts him

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Heartwarming News
FOX 10 Phoenix

Full video: Arizona trooper saves cat along I-10 freeway

The Arizona Dept. of Public Safety shared bodycam footage of a trooper saving a cat stranded next to the I-10 freeway in Phoenix.

PHOENIX - An Arizona trooper was caught on body camera video rescuing a cat stranded next to the I-10 freeway in Phoenix.

The incident happened back in November near I-10 and 51st Avenue while the trooper was conducting speed enforcement from the median.

The trooper found the kitty curled up and afraid, but was eventually able to take it to safety.

The cat, affectionately named "Cheddar," had to have a leg amputated due to an injury.

Cheddar is now safe and has found a forever home with the trooper's family.

Cheddar has found a fur-ever home with the trooper who rescued him.

Cheddar has found a fur-ever home with the trooper who rescued him. (Arizona Dept. of Public Safety)

