Arizona trooper rescues stranded cat along I-10 freeway, adopts him

An Arizona trooper was caught on body camera video rescuing a cat stranded next to the I-10 freeway in Phoenix.

The incident happened back in November near I-10 and 51st Avenue while the trooper was conducting speed enforcement from the median.

The trooper found the kitty curled up and afraid, but was eventually able to take it to safety.

The cat, affectionately named "Cheddar," had to have a leg amputated due to an injury.

Cheddar is now safe and has found a forever home with the trooper's family.

Cheddar has found a fur-ever home with the trooper who rescued him. (Arizona Dept. of Public Safety)

