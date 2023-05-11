Arizona troopers injured after stopping wrong-way driver, DPS says

Two Arizona Department of Public Safety Troopers are recovering after they were hurt while stopping a wrong-way driver on the freeway.

According to DPS, an elderly woman drove onto State Route 51 at Shea Boulevard in the wrong direction at around 2 a.m. on May 11.

The 82-year-old woman went about five miles southbound in the northbound lanes. Two troopers spotted her and intentionally crashed into her car near Glendale Avenue.

The troopers and the woman all suffered minor injuries and are expected to be OK.

"Impairment has been ruled out," DPS said. "It appears the driver was confused."

The roadway was shut down, but it has since been reopened.

Area where the wrong-way driver was stopped: