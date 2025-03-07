Arizona weather forecast: A wet Friday for Arizona as winter storm moves through

The Brief A storm brought rain and snow to various parts of Arizona on Friday. The high in Phoenix is expected to be 59°F for Friday. Sunny skies are expected over the weekend.



Parts of Phoenix woke up to rain Friday morning, as a weather system made its way across parts of the state. Meanwhile, parts of northern Arizona woke up to a snowy morning.

Today:

According to forecasters with the National Weather Service, scattered showers are likely through the afternoon and into the evening hours on Friday for parts of the state.

"Isolated thunderstorms and small hail will be possible. Additionally, rainfall will eventually transition to snow for the higher terrain to the north and east of Phoenix," read a portion of the forecast.

The high for Phoenix is expected to be 59°F for Friday.

In the Flagstaff area, NWS forecasters there said snow will spread east throughout the day, ending from west to east later on in the evening and into Saturday morning.

"Heavy snow is expected above 5000 feet, with hazardous travel conditions. Check road conditions if you intend to travel during these time periods," read a portion of the forecast.

The high for Flagstaff is expected to be 33°F for Friday, according to the forecast.

Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Mogollon Rim and Northern Gila County until 8:00 p.m., according to the NWS. The warning includes, Flagstaff, Payson, Munds Park, and Williams, among others. Flagstaff is expecting eight to 12 inches of snow from 2:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday.

This Weekend:

Per the forecast, Phoenix should see sunny skies on Saturday, with a high of 67°F. Sunday should bring similar conditions, with a high of 75°F.

For Flagstaff, the forecast calls for sunny skies over the weekend, with a high of 42°F on Saturdayt, and 51°F on Sunday.

Next Week:

NWS officials say they are expecting another round of scattered to widespread rainfall in the lower deserts on Tuesday, as a result of a weather system.

Road Conditions

Leave prepared before heading north

The Arizona Department of Transportation is reminding drivers who are heading north to never park along highways to play in the snow.

Use the highway shoulders for emergencies only. Parking on them to play in the snow is hazardous in the following ways:

Other drivers may be distracted by your vehicle.

Other drivers may pull over as well to play in the snow, compounding the problem.

Your vehicle may interfere with first responders who need to use the shoulder.

Plows can throw snow and ice far off highways.

It’s much safer to re-enter highways from on-ramps and other designated entrances

"Also, it’s not uncommon for lots of desert dwellers to take the opportunity to head north to play in the snow. So, remember to pack your patience and expect to spend extended time in your vehicle getting to and from snow play areas."

ADOT's suggestions for items to take along:

Warm clothing and blankets

A fully charged mobile phone and charger

Flashlight with extra batteries

Drinking water

Healthy snacks

First-aid kit and necessary medications

Ice scraper

Small bag of sand or kitty litter for wheel traction

Small folding shovel for snow removal

Travel tool kit and battery cables

Safety flares

Plastic bags or containers for sanitation

Road map(s)

ADOT says you and your vehicle must be prepared for driving in wintry conditions, including snow, ice and freezing temperatures.

Get plenty of rest

Plan your route in advance and notify someone about your route, destination and arrival time

Take frequent breaks from driving

Make sure your fuel tank is at least half to three-quarters full at all times

Use snow tires, chains or studded tires as recommended or required. Studded tires are permitted on Arizona highways from Oct. 1 to May 1.

Ensure your wipers, window defroster, headlights, taillights, brake lights and turn signals work

Change your motor oil to a winter grade

For electric or hybrid vehicles, be sure the battery has sufficient voltage and the connection cables are tight

For Flagstaff area snow-play locations, see FlagstaffArizona.org's Winter Recreation Map.