Arizona weather forecast: Highs in the low 90s expected this week

The Brief Temperatures will steadily rise, peaking near 99 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday in Phoenix, while staying sunny and dry through Wednesday. Starting Thursday, the chance for showers and storms will increase across Arizona, driven by a funnel of moisture from the weakening Hurricane Priscilla off the Mexican coast. The best chance for rounds of rain is expected from Thursday through early next week, primarily in western and northern Arizona, with the potential for more moderate temperatures over the weekend.



Plenty of changes expected over the next week!

What we know:

As the week goes on, high pressure will build up across the south. This boosts temperatures around Arizona, including in the Valley.

The forecast high warms to near-average on Monday at 93 degrees. Overnight temperatures will remain in the middle to upper 60s Tuesday morning, but warm back to the 70s starting Wednesday morning.

It will remain sunny and dry on Monday, as well as Tuesday and Wednesday.

The forecast high bumps to 97 on Tuesday, 99 Wednesday and Thursday, in Phoenix. It remains dry across the state through mid-week, too.

Rain Chances:

Starting Thursday, the chance for showers and storms in the state begins to increase.

High pressure will sit to our Southeast. Low pressure and a trough will sit to our northwest. At the same time, Hurricane Priscilla will slowly track northward parallel to the Mexican west coast.

It will approach to the southwest as it weakens. Thanks to the pattern, a wind funnel will set up directly from the area of Priscilla toward Arizona. This will boost our moisture content and allow for storm chances to rebound around Arizona.

For now, it appears moisture will increase and, rain chances in turn, between Thursday and early next week. While each day will not be a washout all day, there will be the potential for periods of steadier rain around Arizona, including in the Valley.

At this point, the best chance for rounds of rain appears to be western and northern Arizona.

However, this is a very contingent forecast on the movement of Priscilla over the next 2–4 days. Either way, rain chances will increase and temperatures will moderate into the weekend.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Driving in extreme temperatures

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s tips for driving in extreme temperatures include:

Have sun protection: In addition to an umbrella, take sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat and wear loose-fitting, light-colored cotton clothing.

Fuel up: Keep your tank at three-quarters full. Running out of gas, especially in a remote location, is dangerous in extreme heat.

Hydrate: Take a cooler to keep extra drinking water cold, and consider adding several frozen bottles of water to use for cooling off or to thaw and drink if needed. Make sure everyone, including pets, stays hydrated.

Get help: If your vehicle breaks down in extreme heat, call for assistance right away to reduce wait time, and run the AC. If the AC isn’t working, roll down all windows.

Wait safely: If the temperature inside your vehicle becomes too hot, everyone, including pets, should exit carefully and seek out or create a shaded area as far away from the travel lanes as possible. Be careful walking on the road surface, which can be hot enough to burn skin. Keep your shoes on and try to keep your pets’ paws off the pavement. If you are stopped along the highway, raise the front hood and turn on hazard lights. Please keep in mind that parking in tall brush can start a fire.

Check your vehicle: You can help avoid breakdowns and blowouts by making sure your vehicle is in good operating condition. Check your air conditioner and coolant levels, top off any vital engine fluids and make sure your battery is up to par. Check your tire pressure, as the combination of under inflated tires and hot pavement can lead to a blowout.

MORE: https://azdot.gov/about/transportation-safety/severe-weather

----

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department:

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body

Sip cool water if person is alert

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed

*If symptoms worsen, call 911

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after)

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com