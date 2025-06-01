Arizona weather forecast: Rainy start to June in the Valley

The Brief We're seeing rainy weather for the start of June in Arizona. It's a month typically known for heat, but also the month monsoon season starts.



It's a rainy and gloomy start to June, a month known for its heat in Arizona.

What we know:

"Isolated showers and a couple embedded storms are lifting north through Pinal County along I-10. Please slow down on wet roads in the area as these showers move into the Phoenix metro over the next few hours. More rounds of showers likely through this evening," the National Weather Service said around 11:30 a.m. on X.

Wet weather is also hitting the High Country.

"Showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread as we head into this evening/overnight. Stronger storms will be capable of producing small hail, heavy rain, and gusty winds," NWS in Flagstaff said.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.