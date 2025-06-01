Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales
Flood Watch
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flood Advisory
from SUN 4:10 PM MST until SUN 6:15 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 3:03 PM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Cochise County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 3:30 PM MST until SUN 5:30 PM MST, Cochise County
Arizona weather forecast: Rainy start to June in the Valley

Published  June 1, 2025 2:29pm MST
Weather Forecast
The Brief

    • We're seeing rainy weather for the start of June in Arizona.
    • It's a month typically known for heat, but also the month monsoon season starts.

It's a rainy and gloomy start to June, a month known for its heat in Arizona.

What we know:

"Isolated showers and a couple embedded storms are lifting north through Pinal County along I-10. Please slow down on wet roads in the area as these showers move into the Phoenix metro over the next few hours. More rounds of showers likely through this evening," the National Weather Service said around 11:30 a.m. on X.

Wet weather is also hitting the High Country.

"Showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread as we head into this evening/overnight. Stronger storms will be capable of producing small hail, heavy rain, and gusty winds," NWS in Flagstaff said.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

