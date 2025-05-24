Arizona weather forecast: Temperatures drop slightly from Friday before they ramp up again Memorial Day

The Brief Phoenix saw a high of 103°F on Friday, May 23. On Saturday, temperatures should drop slightly with a high of 98° expected. Memorial Day will be a hot one, with a high of 100°F expected on May 26.



The high temperature on Saturday should match the normal high temperature of 98° for the Phoenix metro area.

The backstory:

The record on this date was set in 2001 at 109° so we are more than 10° off that high mark.

We are experiencing a slight cool down after temperatures reached the triple digits over the last several days.

What's next:

On Memorial Day, we should see 100° temperatures again. Those should continue through next week.

