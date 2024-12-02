Arizona weather forecast: 'well above average' high temperatures expected in Phoenix

The Brief Forecasters say the Phoenix area can expect "well above average" high temperatures in the next several days. The high on Tuesday could even break a record, according to the National Weather Service.



National Weather Service forecasters say we can expect a warm start to the workweek.

"High temperatures will be well above average for the next several days and even near record levels in Phoenix on Tuesday," read a portion of their forecast.

On Monday, NWS's forecasts are calling for a high of 82°F for Phoenix, and on Tuesday, a high of 82°F is forecast.

The record high for Tuesday is 81°F, per NWS's records.

This stretch of warmer weather comes after a November that NWS officials say was cooler and drier than average for people in Phoenix, Yuma, and El Centro. In Phoenix, the average high was marked at 76.3°F, which is 0.2°F lower than normal.

Northern Arizona

Forecasters with the NWS in Flagstaff say the area will continue to see mild temperatures and dry conditions.

For Monday, the forecast is calling for a high of 54°F, followed by 54°F on Tuesday, and 52°F for the rest of the workweek.

Some parts of Northern Arizona could see even warmer temperatures, with Camp Verde expecting a high of 72°F on Monday, and 73°F on Tuesday.

Southern Arizona

NWS forecasters in Tucson are calling for a high of 79°F on Monday, and 76°F for Tuesday.

"Well above normal temperatures for early December with light winds and sunny skies. Dry conditions prevail this week." read the forecast.

