Arizona woman accused of stalking former friend after fallout: Court documents

The Brief 47-year-old Christina Lynn Holt was arrested on March 6. Holt is accused of stalking a former friend. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 17.



Court documents state that a Phoenix woman is accused of committing multiple crimes, including stalking, making threats, and impersonating a law enforcement officer.

What we know:

The suspect, identified in the documents as 47-year-old Christina Lynn Holt, is accused of the following:

The backstory:

Per the documents, the incidents allegedly involving Holt began in November 2024, when a woman said she began "experiencing harassment through electronic communication" that was received on her phone.

"The victim received a nude image of herself from an unknown individual/sender, which she did not consent to share," read a portion of the court documents. "This nude image, along with other images of victim (clothed), were also distributed to her community Homeowners' Association (HOA) board member, causing victim significant distress."

Investigators also said the alleged victim received threats from the sender that the images would be sent to other individuals, including people at the alleged victim's workplace. The alleged victim also received multiple text messages from the suspect, with topics including:

References to places that the victim had visited or ran errands at recently

Insinuated threats to the victim's family

References to personal friends in the victim's life

Threats to send the alleged victim's topless photo to other friends of the victim

"Victim has received over 120 messages and 150 missed phone calls from unknown numbers of various VOIP/spoof numbers," investigators wrote.

Investigators said in a voicemail that was received by the alleged victim's mother on Dec. 2, a male voice claimed he was "Officer Daniels" with the Pima County Sheriff's Department, and requested a call back.

"Through investigation and speaking with Pima County Sheriff's [Department], there is no ‘Officer Daniels,’ and [PCSD] stated if one of their officers contacted the public, an officer would refer to themselves as ‘deputy,’ not ‘officer,’" read a portion of the court documents. "Further, [PCSD] stated they have no phone record of any employees utilizing the phone number that called victim's mother."

Court documents state the alleged victim eventually mentioned a recent friendship with Holt that had ended at the end of October. Holt and the alleged victim reportedly had a fallout after Holt had "crossed a boundary," but court documents did not elaborate as to the nature of said boundary.

Investigators said Holt was arrested at her home on the morning of March 6. During an interview that was done after Holt was read her Miranda rights, Holt confirmed she had a friendship with the alleged victim, and that the friendship ended because the alleged victim said she no longer wanted Holt in her life.

"Defendant said she was not given an explanation why victim did not want her in her life, which made defendant ‘angry’ and ‘hurt.’ Defendant said all she wanted was an explanation/reason for why victim ended their friendship," read a portion of the court documents. "Defendant then concocted the plan to utilize many VOIP numbers, so many numbers that defendant had no idea how many messages/calls she placed to victim."

Holt, according to investigators, did not admit to calling the alleged victim's mother. She also did not admit to allegations she impersonated a peace officer.

"Defendant was asked at what point was defendant's messages/calls to victim going to stop," read a portion of the documents. "Defendant stated, ‘I was waiting for a restraining order.’"

What's next:

A judge has imposed a $25,000 secured appearance bond for Holt, and should she make bond, she will be subjected to electronic monitoring and curfew restrictions.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 17.