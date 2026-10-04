Arizona woman celebrates one year of life after surviving cardiovascular disease

The Brief An Arizona woman is sharing her story of survival after suffering a near-fatal cardiovascular event one year ago. Doctors used an Impella device to rest her heart and pump blood to vital organs, leading to a rapid recovery. She and her doctor are urging women to recognize the unique symptoms of cardiovascular disease and advocate for their health.



An Arizona woman is urging women to advocate for their heart health one year after cardiovascular disease nearly took her life. Thanks to an Impella device, she is alive today and sharing her story.

Who She Is:

Brooke Mikutowicz is all smiles as she celebrates a birthday unlike any other.

"My one-year anniversary of life again. I was reborn my 1-year birthday yesterday," Mikutowicz said.

She is celebrating with the ultimate present of being alive.

"Just braiding my daughter's hair in the morning is like, I can be overwhelmed with just emotion to think, wow, I can't believe I get to be here for something so small like this. And I get to do this for her, for her life. That I wouldn't be able to do," Mikutowicz said.

The backstory:

It was just one year ago, on Sept. 27, the mother of three daughters went to lay down when her heart sped up.

"It was an extremely fast rhythm," Mikutowicz said. "Kind of curled into a ball and asked Jesus to save me. And then I woke up four days later in the hospital not having any recollection of anything that had happened."

Her husband Zac had called 911, performing CPR until help arrived. Dr. Akil Loli at the Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital says when Brooke came in, they immediately had to determine what caused her heart to stop functioning.

What they're saying:

"She was a healthy young lady going about her life and raising her children when all these symptoms occurred. So it wasn't clear at the time," Loli said.

"They were pretty much telling him to prepare for the worst and that I probably wouldn't make it through 72 hours. And then if I did make it, I would probably be brain-dead," Mikutowicz said.

The Heart Device:

Doctors put an Impella in Brooke, allowing her heart to rest, while the device pumped blood and nutrients to vital organs like the brain and liver. Within two days, Brooke was making a miraculous recovery. Doctor Loli says the Impella has helped cardiovascular patients avoid kidney damage, brain damage, and possibly death.

"To basically reduce our mortality rates in patients of cardiac shock, it has been in a word: God sent," Loli said.

Thanking Her Doctors:

Brooke recently got to thank Doctor Loli and the Impella team in person.

"It's just amazing to be able to see them face to face. It's almost like looking death in the eyes, you know, and getting to see them look at me and me look at them and be like, wow, I get to be here today because of all of your guys' work," Mikutowicz said.

Why you should care:

In light of her story and World Heart Day on Sept. 29, Brooke and Doctor Loli are reminding women that cardiovascular disease symptoms can look different in women than men, and can be fatigue, heartburn, or even preeclampsia, like Brooke had during her first pregnancy.

"If you feel there is anything whatsoever that just doesn't seem right, just get yourself checked out because it could literally save your life," Mikutowicz said.

A second chance at life, Brooke never takes for granted.