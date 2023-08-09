Arizona woman impacted by deadly Maui fire as it forces evacuations

A State of Emergency on the Hawaiian island of Maui was declared where multiple wildfires are burning.

Officials say winds of a distant hurricane devastated the island, forcing tourists and residents to flee. Some were even forced to jump into the ocean to escape the fire.

Reports indicate the town is completely destroyed. Several people have died.

"My town factory is historic. If you know Lahaina, it's probably historic back to the 1800s, and 1600s. All gone, everything. Landmarks are gone," Jonie Keator said, a Hawaii native.

The fire, one of three, sparked on Tuesday and quickly spread across the island with the help of winds from Hurricane Dora.

Keator is now living in Arizona.

MORE: Maui wildfires: People in Hawaii jump into ocean to escape; historic Lahaina town burning

"I got ahold of family there on the other side of the island because they have a connection, versus Lahaina, which they don't have now. So we talked, and she said, ‘I don't know where my mom is,’" Keator said.

Fast-moving flames forced residents and tourists to scramble to safety, including Jonie's family.

"They said cell service was down, power, really kind of no food really, and 911 in Lahaina is down, it's just like a war zone," Keator said.

She hasn't been able to get in contact with her mom who lives in Lahaina.

"My niece, I just talked to her and I said, ‘Do you see any sign of her house?’ and she said, "You know what, I'm being evacuated right now out of Lahaina.' She said, 'I can't see nothing.' So she can imagine it's done it's toasted," Keator said.

The death toll is now at six. Fourteen people were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after jumping into the ocean to escape the smoke and flames.

As for Jonie's mother, it's unclear if she was able to evacuate.

"You just want to hear ‘I’m OK,' but I can't even get that," she said. "I can't even get that."

This story was reported on from Phoenix.