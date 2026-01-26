Arizona woman sentenced to prison for giving a child meth: USAO

The Brief A woman in Sells has been sentenced to 15 years in prison and three years of supervised release for her role in the death of a minor in 2022. The woman was identified as 47-year-old Stacie Marie Narcho by officials with the U.S. Department of Justice. Investigators say Narcho "knowingly and intentionally provided a minor with methamphetamine and fentanyl."



Officials with the United States Attorney's Office say a woman in Arizona has been given a lengthy prison sentence for her role in a child's death three years ago.

What we know:

In a statement released omn Jan. 26, officials with USAO said 47-year-old Stacie Marie Narcho of Sells was sentenced on Jan. 22 to 15 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after she pleaded guilty to child abuse.

The backstory:

Justice Department officials say according to court records, Nacho gave a young person meth and fentanyl in November 2022.

"As a direct result of Narcho’s actions, the victim overdosed and later died," read a portion of the statement.

What we don't know:

Investigators did not elaborate on the relationship Narcho had with the victim.

What they're saying:

"This case is a stark reminder of the irreversible harm caused when adults expose children to dangerous drugs," said U.S. Attorney Timothy Courchaine, in the statement.

"People who provide highly addictive and deadly drugs, such as methamphetamine and fentanyl, to our youth will face the harshest extent of the law for their actions," said FBI Phoenix Acting Special Agent in Charge Joe Hooper, in the statement.