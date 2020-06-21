Arizonans express frustration trying to get a COVID-19 test or test results

The Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) says the state has performed more than 566,000 COVID-19 tests, but unfortunately, it hasn't been easy for everyone to get tested.

Shana O'Mara has been trying to get tested since last week after learning a family member tested positive for the coronavirus.

"We started the process on Thursday morning," O'Mara said, adding, "We’ve been calling Banner, working with CVS, which is an online system. We tried all of the urgent cares and for three days we have been able to get nothing."

On Facebook, FOX 10 viewers were asked how many were having trouble getting their hands on a test. Within minutes, stories poured in of people waiting hours in line or being turned away at clinics.

Pharmacy websites are turning away anyone without symptoms, causing frustration and discouragement for people across the state as cases rise.

"One of the frustrating things for me is that the governor has said if you want to get tested, you can get tested and there are places that we’re finding that are still screening, still making you go through and show symptoms. We know that people are spreading this before symptoms show and without symptoms. We have this big problem in the state that’s not going to get fixed if we can’t get tested," O'Mara said.

For Jennifer Parson of Tucson, she said she lied on the pharmacy questionnaire and still got denied. She's a surrogate mother and was 9 months pregnant when she came in direct contact with a receptionist who tested positive for COVID-19. She was given the run around just to get a test.

Parson described her experience, saying, "Even when I got to the clinic they weren't doing walk-ins. You had to come during the times when they had the drive-ins unless you told them you were having surgery and I said, 'Hey, my doctor sent me here. I'm a possible C-section because the baby is breached,' and it was only up to that point that anyone wanted to test me. They were more than helpful but even when I went, there was a possibility that I wouldn't get tested."

