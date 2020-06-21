Where to get COVID-19 testing in the Phoenix area, with or without symptoms
PHOENIX - Thousands of Arizonans are hoping to get tested for COVID-19 as the cases reach new records day-by-day.
Some testing locations offer tests if you have symptoms, and at other locations, symptoms are not needed to get a test done.
Below is a list of testing locations based on a patient experiencing symptoms, or who may be asymptomatic.
Must have symptoms:
Banner Health (Phoenix): Call 1-844-549-1851 or visit their website to schedule an appointment to get tested. The hospital does not accept walk-ins.
Abrazo Health: Schedule an appointment online and you must do a COVID-19 assessment to see if you qualify to get tested.
Honor Health: Call 480-587-6200 for an appointment or visit their website.
CVS Health – Book an appointment online.
Do not have to exhibit symptoms:
Maready Medical: Drive-up testing available by appointments scheduled online or by phone 480-626-2444.
Next Care Urgent Care: Rapid testing at some locations. Visit the website to show how many people are in line to get tested via curbside.