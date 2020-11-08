Arizonans gearing up for winter sports ahead of Snowbowl’s reopening

As the weather continues to get cooler in Arizona, some have their sights set on winter sports, and although the Snowbowl isn't open for skiing just yet, many are getting prepared.

Dozens of people packed into Ski Pro this weekend, eager to head up to slopes and some cooler temperatures.

"We have been super busy today. I think everybody is excited with the change in the weather," said Susan Kannapel with Ski Pro.

The change in the weather can be felt as far south as Tuscon, but up north in Flagstaff, residents are seeing snow -- with several inches expected overnight into Monday, according to the NOAA.

Even though Flagstaff isn’t open for winter sports just yet, Ski Pro owner Susan Kannapel says people already stocking up on skis and snowboards.

"Seasonal rentals on skis and we’re also selling ski packages and new clothing," Kannapel said.

For the first time in months, coats are flying off the shelves. "It’s hard to think about coats when it’s 110 out but now that it is cooler, everyone is in the mood," Kannapel said.

During a year that’s been tough on a lot of people, Kannapel is hopeful that getting out and enjoying some winter fun will give people something to smile about.

"I think being an outdoor sport, I think everyone will be excited to be outside and enjoy their family outside," Kannapel said.

The Snowbowl is expected to reopen on Nov. 20.

For more information about winter activities in Flagstaff, visit this link.