Arizonans react to guilty verdict in Derek Chauvin trial

Leaders and organizations in Arizona are sounding off after a jury found ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all three counts in the 2020 death of George Floyd.

Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter for Floyd's May 25, 2020 death outside of a business in the Minnesota city. Jurors did not take long before rendering the guilty verdict, as deliberations began on the afternoon of April 19.

Governor Doug Ducey

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey (From Archive)

In tweets made on his verified Twitter page, Gov. Ducey said people across the country and in Arizona must "remain committed to ensuring something like this never happens again."

In addition, Gov. Ducey asked all Arizonans to react to news of Chauvin's guilty verdict peacefully and respectfully.

Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick

U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (From Archive)

On her verified Twitter page, Rep. Kirkpatrick, who represents Arizona's 2nd Congressional District, wrote that the jury "stood with the people," and "reaffirmed the fact: #BlackLivesMatter."

Meghan McCain

The daughter of late Arizona Senator John McCain said, in a short tweet, "may justice heal our nation."

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone

On his Twitter page, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said while the judicial system may not be perfect, it was designed to seek justice.

"Today, justice was served," read a portion of the tweet.

State Sen. Martín Quezada

State Senate Minority Whip Quezada wrote, on his verified Twitter page, that he prays the verdict will be "a historical turning point," and that his colleagues can begin to "reimagine what public safety should really look like."

State Sen. Quezada represents the state's 29th Legislative District, which covers a portion of Glendale and Phoenix's Maryvale neighborhood.

Phoenix Suns/Phoenix Mercury

In a tweet made to the team's verified Twitter page, officials with the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury say they continue to, among other things, "use our organizations' voice and platform in the pursuit of an equal and peaceful society."

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema

Kyrsten Sinema (From Archive)

Sen. Sinema said, in a statement, that she hopes the trial's conclusion will bring "some level of healing and solace" to Floyd's loved ones.

I hope this trial’s conclusion brings some level of healing and solace to George Floyd’s loved ones, as we continue working toward a future in which all Americans have equal protection under the law. — Sen. Kyrsten Sinema

