Arlington firefighters rescue deaf senior dog trapped in storm drain

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 4

VIDEO: Arlington firefighters rescue deaf senior dog

ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington firefighters pulled out all the stops and brought out the heavy equipment to help rescue a deaf elderly dog trapped 400 feet deep in a storm drain over the weekend.

Firefighters and city crews on Saturday used buzzsaws, jackhammers and other heavy machinery to reach 15-year-old Zoey, who had been missing for several days.

It took about 10 hours to safely get her out.

Zoey was taken to a vet for evaluation and did not have any serious injuries. She has since been reunited with her family.

