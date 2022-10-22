Armed man on ASU campus arrested, police say

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

An armed man was arrested after those on the Arizona State University campus in Tempe called reporting that a man was acting suspiciously.

At around 5 p.m., officers with the ASU Police Department responded to reports of an armed person inside the Greek Leadership Village acting suspiciously.

He "reportedly displayed a gun as he ran from the complex," police say. Jesus Pineira was arrested, and police say he's not affiliated with ASU.

Students and staff in the village are commended by authorities for noticing the suspect and contacting the police quickly.

"No one was injured during this incident, and the ASU Police Department has not received any reports of Pineira pointing the gun in the direction of any specific individual. He is being booked into jail on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal trespass," police detailed.