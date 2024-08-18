Armed man shot at by Buckeye Police after threatening his wife, shooting at officers, PD says

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The Buckeye Police Department is detailing what happened when they say an armed man who was allegedly threatening his wife was shot at by officers.

The incident happened on Aug. 17 around 11:30 p.m. near Southern Avenue and Miller Road.

"Buckeye police received a report from a woman who said her husband had a gun and was threatening to kill her. Officers responded to the scene. The woman was walking out of the home when the suspect, a man in his 50s, came out and fired at police. An officer-involved shooting occurred. The suspect then went back into the home. No officers were hurt," the police department said.

Around 1 a.m., police say the suspect walked out of his home and was detained. He wasn't struck in the shooting.

The man's identity hasn't been released. Buckeye Police say he'll be booked into jail.

No further information is available.

Map of where the incident happened: