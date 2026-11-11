Arrest made in Airbnb shooting; embalmer investigated for alleged 'gross neglect' l Morning News Brief

From a Scottsdale Airbnb shooting, to an investigation into an East Valley mortuary, and family members honoring an Arizona boy who died in a crash, here are your top stories for November 11, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Scottsdale short-term rental shooting arrest

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2. Deadly overpass crash under Loop 101: What we know

3. Disturbing discovery at East Valley mortuary

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4. Family remembers Arizona boy killed in crash

5. Happy Veterans Day!