Arrest made in Airbnb shooting; embalmer investigated for alleged 'gross neglect' l Morning News Brief

From a Scottsdale Airbnb shooting, to an investigation into an East Valley mortuary, and family members honoring an Arizona boy who died in a crash, here are your top stories for November 11, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. Scottsdale short-term rental shooting arrest
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A parent's nightmare: Bullets tore through the wall as an 18-year-old opened fire into a nursery with a baby inside after a shootout erupted at a Scottsdale Airbnb, police say.
2. Deadly overpass crash under Loop 101: What we know
3. Disturbing discovery at East Valley mortuary
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An investigation into a Mesa mortuary revealed a pattern of gross neglect involving unrefrigerated bodies and unsanitary conditions.
4. Family remembers Arizona boy killed in crash
5. Happy Veterans Day!
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FOX is partnering with U.S.VETS and its "Make Camo Your Cause" campaign for the sixth straight year to help prevent and end veteran homelessness. Here’s what to know.