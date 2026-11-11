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Arrest made in Airbnb shooting; embalmer investigated for alleged 'gross neglect' l Morning News Brief

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published November 11, 2026 9:56 AM MST
Published November 11, 2026 9:56 AM MST

From a Scottsdale Airbnb shooting, to an investigation into an East Valley mortuary, and family members honoring an Arizona boy who died in a crash, here are your top stories for November 11, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Scottsdale short-term rental shooting arrest

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Star student-athlete, 18, allegedly shoots up Scottsdale Airbnb party — as gunfire misses infant by inches
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Star student-athlete, 18, allegedly shoots up Scottsdale Airbnb party — as gunfire misses infant by inches

A parent's nightmare: Bullets tore through the wall as an 18-year-old opened fire into a nursery with a baby inside after a shootout erupted at a Scottsdale Airbnb, police say.

2. Deadly overpass crash under Loop 101: What we know

3. Disturbing discovery at East Valley mortuary

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Ex-funeral director shows 'pattern of gross neglect' with human remains, ADHS records say
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Ex-funeral director shows 'pattern of gross neglect' with human remains, ADHS records say

An investigation into a Mesa mortuary revealed a pattern of gross neglect involving unrefrigerated bodies and unsanitary conditions.

4. Family remembers Arizona boy killed in crash

5. Happy Veterans Day!

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Make Camo Your Cause 2026: FOX renews campaign dedicated to ending veteran homelessness
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Make Camo Your Cause 2026: FOX renews campaign dedicated to ending veteran homelessness

FOX is partnering with U.S.VETS and its "Make Camo Your Cause" campaign for the sixth straight year to help prevent and end veteran homelessness. Here’s what to know.

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