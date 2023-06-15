Arrest made in decades-old eastern Arizona murder

Detectives with the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department have made an arrest in a decades-old cold case murder.

On Nov. 6, 1996, Jody Hemphill was stabbed to death inside the Mountain Edge Tapes & CD store in Lakeside. He was an employee of the music shop.

Police say the case has been reviewed numerous times, and almost 30 years later, they've found a lead in the case.

Romeo Massey Jr., a 45-year-old Whiteriver resident, was arrested on June 14 in connection to the man's death.

Another person of interest is being sought in this case. Detectives are asking for the community's help in identifying this second person.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 928-368-8800 or their anonymous hotline at 1-800-782-7463.