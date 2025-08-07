Arrest made in Peoria sexual assault; men accused of selling stolen items to rent Lambo | Nightly Roundup

article

Arrest made in Peoria cold case after 16 years; man accused of vaping onboard flight from Phoenix; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, August 7, 2025.

1. Man accused of throwing sex toys during Mercury game

What we know:

An 18-year-old has been arrested while at a Phoenix Mercury game in connection with an incident involving a sex toy.

What they're saying:

"Video footage shows Lopez, sitting in his seat, he retrieves the green dildo from his sweater front pocket then throws the [sex toy] forward. He then stands up and leaves the area," read a portion of court documents connected to the case.

2. New details in shocking Arizona abuse case

What we know:

Prosecutors are detailing the "long-term, horrendous abuse" that a 10-year-old girl allegedly suffered before she died at a Phoenix hospital.

Dig deeper:

Per officials, 140 pages of hospital records have been hade over in connection with the death of Rebekah Baptiste (pictured in center). Meanwhile, the Arizona Department of Child Safety is disputing claims over the number of reports made on the matter.

3. Arrest made in Peoria cold case

What we know:

A 2009 cold case involving a then-eight-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted in Peoria has been solved.

Dig deeper:

The suspect, identified as 43-year-old Steven Paul Lipton, is accused of multiple crimes. He was 27 at the time of the alleged crime.

4. Arrest made in Scottsdale, Paradise Valley burglaries

What we know:

Two suspects who stole high-end kitchen appliances from homes in Paradise Valley and Scottsdale have been arrested, according to police.

What they're saying:

Scottsdale Police accuse 22-year-old Aiden Cornish and 20-year-old Trent Kennedy of committing five burglaries. The stolen items were then sold, and the proceeds were reportedly used to rent a Lamborghini.

5. Man accused of vaping onboard flight from Phoenix

What we know:

A passenger onboard a flight from Phoenix was caught vaping in the lavatories. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, smoking of any kind, including vaping, is prohibited on aircraft and is a federal offense.

The other side:

"I told her I was just using the bathroom and I apologized for vaping and I was recording," said the passenger, identified as Peter Nguyen.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

