Arizona weather forecast: More record-high temps on the way

The Brief An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect for the Valley. On Aug. 7 in Phoenix, our high is expected to reach 117 degrees, which would break a record. Highs will drop to around 110 degrees in the Valley this weekend.



Today will mark the hottest day of our long heat wave.

Wednesday Recap:

Yesterday, records were broken or tied in Flagstaff, Phoenix, Winslow, Tuzigoot and Prescott. In Phoenix, Sky Harbor Airport hit 116 degrees.

Today:

The forecast high temperature climbs to 117 degrees for Thursday afternoon. It will be mostly to partly sunny with some passing clouds across the state.

In the Valley, no rain is expected. However, a few spotty showers and storms will be possible in northern and eastern Arizona. A limited chance for showers will repeat each afternoon heading into the weekend for higher elevations and areas to the east.

Tomorrow:

The strongest period of our heat dome lasts through Thursday. So, high temperatures will start to slowly drop beginning Friday. The high is expected to cap at around 113 in Phoenix on Friday afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. It will be a bit breezy, too.

While the pattern isn't great for much monsoon action, there's at least a chance for isolated showers in the Valley on Friday and Saturday evening at 10%. Better chances for areas southern and eastern Arizona, as well as parts of the higher elevations of northern Arizona.

This Weekend:

Highs fall to around 110 this weekend in the Valley and will linger around that mark through early next week.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department:

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body

Sip cool water if person is alert

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed

*If symptoms worsen, call 911

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after)

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com