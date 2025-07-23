Arrest made in Tempe 'Rockin' Register' burglaries: PD

The Brief Tempe Police say they have made an arrest in what they call the "Rockin’ Register Crime Series." The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Jose Perez-Robledo. Perez-Robledo is accused of four counts of third-degree burglary.



Tempe Police have arrested a man accused in multiple burglaries in the East Valley city, and officials are calling it the "Rockin’ Register Crime Series."

What we know:

Police say they believe 22-year-old Jose Perez-Robledo is the man seen in surveillance video throwing a rock to break into Quickly Tempe Boba and three other businesses to steal the cash drawer or register.

The break-ins allegedly happened in the middle of the night between July 3 and July 8. Detectives found Perez-Robledo’s car in security camera footage, and officers arrested him in Tempe on July 23.

Detectives say Perez-Robledo had broken into other businesses in the Valley.

Local perspective:

A glass door outside of Quickly Boba was just installed a few days ago. Before that, it was boarded up after what Perez-Robledo allegedly did, as stated above.

"There was a lot of glass and debris everywhere," said Izaiah Quiruz, owner of Quickly Boba. "I didn't realize that at first until I really saw that the window was shattered. Probably around $1,000 in damage."

Fortunately for Quiruz, there was nothing to take from his register.

"We actually have our register already empty and open at the end of the night," Quiruz said.

While Quiruz is grateful it wasn’t worse, he is still alarmed anyone would do such a thing in the area.

"I mean, people could have been hurt," said Quiruz. "People could have been put in danger and there could have been a lot more damage. It is kind of unfortunate that someone would do something in this area, especially because I feel like we just, we know our customers and the people that come in, and we have such a good relationship with them."

What's next:

Perez-Robledo is accused of four counts of third-degree burglary.

For Quiruz, meanwhile, he said he’s thankful to his customers for continuing to support him through the mess, and to Tempe Police for putting an end to it.