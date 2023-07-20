Artist SAYPE uses Swiss mountain slopes as his canvas

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons

Artist SAYPE uses Swiss mountain slopes as his canvas

By Catherine Stoddard
Published 
Updated 3:02PM
World
FOX TV Stations
Saype-edit.jpg article

FILE - French land artist Saype poses for a photo during the unveiling of his latest giant artwork entitled "La Grande Dame" (The Great Lady) painted on the slopes of the Mont Blanc massif, the highest mountain in the Alps, in Courmayeur, Italy, on J (Piero Cruciatti/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Expand

While many artists would use a Swiss mountainside to derive inspiration for a smaller painting, one ambitious artist decided to use it as his canvas, and by "it" we mean the literal mountain slope. 

Swiss-French artist SAYPE managed to paint an over 3,500 square-yard piece at the Col de Bretaye in Villars-sur-Ollon, Switzerland, according to Reuters. 

SAYPE is known for using chalk and charcoal paint to create his giant paintings. For his latest creations, SAYPE painted two children sitting and drawing on sketch pads as they appear to look down on a nearby pond and home. 

SAYPE said the reason for the massive size of his paintings is to "symbolize the need to reject uniformity and embrace different perspectives," Reuters reported. 

"The children are on different altitudes, so they are drawing different things," SAYPE told Reuters. "Even if they are at different altitudes, the two worlds they are drawing complement each other." 

Earlier this month, SAYPE, painted what appeared to be a mother and daughter sitting and enjoying the view of the Mont Blanc massif in Italy, according to the artist’s official Instagram account. 

Saype.jpg

FILE - A general view of a giant artwork entitled âLa Grand Dame' by French land artist Saype, painted on the slopes of the Mont Blanc massif, the highest mountain in the Alps, in Courmayeur, Italy, on July 3, 2023. ( Piero Cruciatti/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Expand

SAYPE is a self-taught artist who is known for his work on grass canvases, according to his website. 

He uses eco-friendly paint and was in Forbes magazine as one of the 30 most influential people under 30 in 2019. 

Saype1.jpg

A mural by artist SAYPE near Jeanne-Mance Park at the foot of the Mount Royal, as Montreal is shrouded in smog on June 6, 2023, in Montreal, Canada. (ANDREJ IVANOV/AFP via Getty Images)

He is best known for his "Beyond Walls" series from 2019 when he spray-painted giant hands grasping one another on the ground in different cities across the world including Canada, Brazil, Benin, and Turkey, just to name a few. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 